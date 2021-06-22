Federal prosecutors have charged more than 90 people with bias-motivated crimes over the past four years and convicted more than 75 of them. In the most recent fiscal year, the DOJ has charged 25 people in 20 cases, resulting in more than 15 convictions, according to Gupta. Meanwhile, the FBI has seen a 25% increase in the number of reported hate crimes over the last five years—7,300 in 2019.

But many believe the actual number of hate crimes is much higher and that crimes are going unreported. Victims may not be comfortable reporting crimes. And police may not know how to accurately define a hate crime—or may be disinclined to report civil rights or hate-biased crime figures to the FBI, which tracks the data in its National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS. Sending crime data to NIBRS is voluntary for law enforcement agencies, and the lack of data makes it difficult to develop a clear picture of the problem and how to address it.

“We want to make sure that agencies know the importance of reporting hate crimes,” said Dave Scott, chief of the FBI Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section. “Better reporting to NIBRS is going to give us more specificity in the types of crimes being committed, who’s committing them—all kinds of additional data that we haven’t had before. That’ll give us the ability to try to dig down, have analysts look at what exactly is going on in these communities. Where is it happening the most? Are there pockets of hate crimes that are occurring? The reporting is critical. It’s absolutely critical.”