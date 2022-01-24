After a six-day trial in April 2021, the jury quickly returned a guilty verdict. “We not only got to bring in witnesses to discuss what they saw and heard on July 5, we got to bring in these prior bad acts,” Biebesheimer said. “It was tremendously powerful testimony.”

On December 2, Hougen was sentenced to 82 months in prison—a sentence that Biebesheimer hopes carries weight beyond this case.

“These crimes are not just crimes about one victim. It is about everyone in that community who looked like him, who could have been walking in that crosswalk,” said Biebesheimer. “When the community reads about these crimes and these offenders who live in their community with them, they start to feel that maybe those streets are not safe for them. No one should live in fear like that because of the color of their skin, or where they were born, or their sexual orientation, or their gender identity.”

Biebesheimer said that although law enforcement may not be able to alter the forces that make someone commit a hate crime, they can be the forces that show crimes driven by hate will not be tolerated. “The community could see not only that their local police department was acting but they had the full support and resources of the federal government, too,” said Biebesheimer.

It’s one reason Biebesheimer and others in the San Francisco office focus exclusively on hate crimes. The commitment has been stressed at the national level, too. Last May, the Department of Justice announced a series of concentrated efforts to prevent and address hate crimes and support victims and communities, and the FBI elevated hate crimes to a top national threat priority in 2021.