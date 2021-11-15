“In terms of being the front line of defense, or those who are most likely targeted, it’s going to be the private sector,” said Noah Epstein, an intelligence analyst whose Cyber Division unit tracks threats and vulnerabilities in the country’s critical infrastructure. “That’s why it’s important that we develop this relationship with them. It’s two-way information sharing. And when something does occur, we already have that relationship and we can respond swiftly.”

The three-day session in October, hosted by the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina, included 17 information security officers from companies of varying sizes representing the energy, finance, health care, and information technology sectors. FBI special agents and analysts briefed attendees on past cases like cyber intrusions and ransomware and described how the FBI conducts these types of dynamic and sensitive investigations. As a general rule, they said, the earlier the FBI is integrated into a response, the better the outcome for everyone involved.

Academy attendees also heard from information security experts who recalled their own experiences fending off cyber attacks and working alongside the FBI. Ron Bushar, a senior vice president and chief technology officer for government solutions at FireEye, discussed how his company—a hired investigative partner—worked alongside the FBI in the massive SolarWinds breach. The 2020 hack of the Texas company, attributed to overseas actors most likely in Russia, affected thousands of organizations, including some federal agencies. Bushar said that private sector companies stand to benefit from having a strong relationship with a federal investigative partner and knowing in advance what they will need to assist.