Nursing Assistant Sentenced for Murdering Patients

The VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) brought in the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office to assist with the investigation.

Investigators learned one staff member—nursing assistant Reta Mays—had been working the day of each of the men’s deaths. While she did things like change sheets and help patients bathe, she also simply kept them company, so she was often alone with the patients.

Within days of opening the investigation, VA removed Mays from patient interaction, potentially saving many more lives.

Mays initially denied any involvement, but the investigative team worked with medical experts and the FBI’s Laboratory and behavioral analysis teams to piece together what had happened.

To further the investigation, the bodies had to be autopsied. This required respectfully accessing their remains and re-burying them with military honors.

“Asking these families to let us disinter their loved ones and let us autopsy them, I think it was the hardest part of this investigation, both for the investigators and the families,” Archibald said. “They had to weigh wanting to know what happened with disturbing their loved ones. But we did it in the most respectful way possible.”