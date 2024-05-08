Vázquez then spent four years as an intelligence analyst and gained critical experience as part of the FBI San Juan Field Office. Seeking out new work opportunities across the FBI, a curiosity for learning, and the support of his colleagues prepared him for his next role as a special agent.

“I wanted to be an FBI special agent because that’s what I saw growing up through my mom’s example,” said Vázquez. "It’s also the agency I wanted to give back to for everything that it gave to me.”

In 2022, Vázquez passed the FBI’s special agent application process.

"I was really happy for him,” said Santos. “I knew he really wanted to do this, and he went into it knowing the sacrifices and knowing the hard work, the long hours, everything that’s entailed in becoming an agent, and that made me super proud."

When it was time for Vázquez to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, for the intensive Basic Field Training Course, Santos had mixed feelings.

“I was concerned. I was scared. He was still my boy. I had experienced it, and I knew how hard it was,” said Santos. “I had to just realize that this is his calling, and I knew that he is meant to accomplish great things.”

The years of sacrifice and dedication paid off in August 2023 when Vázquez reached his goal of graduating as a special agent with the FBI—and receiving his badge and credentials from his mom.

“I remember the day of the graduation,” said Santos. “I was looking his way and felt tears coming out of my eyes. As he was walking on the stage, and I was walking to him, I knew right then and there that everything was going to be fine.”

Now, after 17 years as a special agent, Santos has a new title at work: Kevin’s mom. And she loves it.

“I just feel an immense sense of gratitude, and I'm so happy for him,” said Santos. “And I know that he’s going to accomplish even greater things than I have accomplished because he cares, he knows what the mission is, and he does it with passion and with commitment.”

Their paths converged in a poignant moment in September 2023, as they found themselves side by side on a joint operation with Vázquez—a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

“It requires a lot of commitment, but I wouldn’t change what I do,” said Santos. “When I look back, I will do it all over again because it matters. Even if it is only for one person, it does matter. We are touching lives, we're helping, and that is something that no one can take away from you.”