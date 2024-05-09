The spoken names of fallen law enforcement officers are resounding in public squares, federal buildings, and squad rooms this week in solemn observations of National Police Week, which recognizes the men and women who swore an oath to protect and serve and made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Police Week gives us an important opportunity to recognize and thank those heroes who walk among us—the men and women of courage and character who think of others before themselves, no matter the cost," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a May 13 video message (see below).

The annual observance dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.