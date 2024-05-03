Hopi Special Agent Returns Home to Seek Justice for Tribal Communities

For FBI Special Agent Piere Himel, investigating Indian Country Crime on reservations in New Mexico is more than just a job: it’s a homecoming.





As a Native American with deep ties to the land and its traditions, his journey to the FBI is unique. Named after his great-grandfather, a Navy sailor and survivor of the Bataan Death March, Himel comes from a family legacy of service.





"I'm Hopi, and I’m enrolled with the Hopi Tribe," said Himel. "Our reservation is surrounded by the Navajo Reservation, so this job brings me back, closer to home."





The FBI collaborates with Tribal police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the most serious crimes that occur within its jurisdiction on about 200 reservations nationwide. FBI victim specialists, professional staff, and special agents work closely with the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal police to achieve justice.





"My background gives me an understanding of the history of the interactions between Tribal communities and an understanding of the culture," he said. "No matter who you are or your background, these aren’t easy cases, and it takes the willingness to work and to put in the effort to get justice."





Himel joined the FBI after serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and a career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). He served as a corrections officer with BIA’s Hopi Agency and then as a BIA police officer on the Standing Rock Agency in North Dakota. His connection to Tribal traditions and the region makes Himel a critical resource to Tribal communities and to the Bureau.