Combating Violence on the Streets of San Juan

"The communities in Puerto Rico are faced with many challenges due to economic hardships, which create an opportunity for criminal enterprises to flourish. As a direct result of gang violence, these communities live in turmoil and have limited access to services that could improve their quality of life," said Guillermo Gonzalez, assistant special agent in charge of FBI San Juan’s Criminal Branch. "This is why violent gang investigations and arrest operations such as this have a tremendous positive impact in these neighborhoods. We can directly see an improvement as the violence decreases. The FBI is directly enabling these citizens to contribute to future generations' development and secure Puerto Rico's future."

With the investigation starting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, investigators were met with many obstacles—but kept those difficulties from affecting the quality of their work.

Agents had to follow leads, find reliable sources, build strong relationships with fellow law enforcement officers, and gather evidence during a time where life was put on hold. Special Agent Robert Maj of FBI San Juan is proud of their team and the number of challenges they overcame and adapted to.

"The pandemic strained already limited police resources in Puerto Rico. Violence and drug trafficking in the area only temporarily declined, then rapidly soared," said Maj. "Our team put in the work and continued to make arrests and seizures, conduct interviews, and recruit informants and cooperating witnesses.”

FBI San Juan entered this operation with hopes of restoring peace in communities throughout Puerto Rico—and their investigative work was able to do just that. Law enforcement interrupted the work of Los 1,500 and effectively took down gang members, from runners and lookouts to those leading the conspiracy.

And the investigative work of FBI San Juan and its partners not only uncovered a lucrative drug conspiracy spanning across the island of Puerto Rico but an equally destructive relationship with firearms, too. Of the 40 indicted gang members, 29 also face at least one charge of possession of firearms. Six defendants also face charges related to three different murders.