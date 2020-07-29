Trade Secret Theft

The investigation found that after he returned to GE, Delia began downloading thousands of files from the company’s system, including ones that contained trade secrets. Delia also convinced an employee within the IT department to grant him access to files that he had no legitimate reason to see. Those files contained the proposals and cost models GE used to bid on new work and contracts. Court documents show he collected more than 8,000 files.

In May 2012, GE learned they had an unknown competitor on a bid to service a major power plant in Saudi Arabia. The competing bid came in far under what GE had quoted and at a number that was strangely similar to GE’s base cost for providing the work.

When they looked into their new competitor, GE learned the company had been incorporated in Canada by Delia.

Delia resigned when he was confronted, and the FBI began its investigation soon after.

Agents Murphy and Manglavil said that it was clear from the outset that Delia and Sernas had violated company policies and acted dishonestly, but the agents and prosecutor faced a far higher hurdle in proving that the two had violated federal law by stealing a trade secret.

Over many years, the FBI obtained search warrants for the two men’s email accounts and the servers and cloud storage they used for their new company. But a key break came when they arrested Sernas during a brief layover in Detroit while he was traveling from Mexico to Europe on business for the firm he started with Delia.

“Sernas was traveling on company business, carrying a company laptop that had the GE trade secret files on it,” Murphy said. The investigation also uncovered evidence that Sernas and Delia had sent the calculations over email and uploaded them to cloud storage accounts.

Sernas pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets and was sentenced in December 2019 to time served and ordered to pay restitution of $1.4 million to GE. Delia also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets and is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to 87 months in prison under the federal sentencing guidelines.

Murphy said protecting the investments and innovations of American companies is important to the FBI: “This case shows that the FBI continues to work every day, even if it takes several years, to hold criminals accountable for their actions.”