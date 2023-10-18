The Search for Cathy Davidson

Catherine (Cathy) Barbara Davidson was 6 years old when she was reported missing in Warren Dunes State Park, Michigan, on September 1, 1973.

Over 50 years have passed, but new information indicates that her possible death was concealed in the Chicago area shortly after she went missing.



Cathy was raised with her mother and sister in Chicago, Illinois. Cathy’s mother and father divorced before she was born but lived together until she was a toddler. Cathy’s mother was her primary caregiver, but during the summer of 1973, she allowed Cathy and her sister to stay with their father, Robert Davidson and his new wife, Anna Young.



When Labor Day weekend arrived, Cathy’s sister returned to her mother’s, but Cathy stayed at her father’s house, about 20 minutes away on Hermosa in Chicago. Cathy, Young, and Davidson allegedly went to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, for a picnic that weekend. It was after this purported trip that Young and Davidson reported to Michigan State Police that Cathy had gone missing.

The Michigan State Police embarked on an extensive search for Cathy, combing creeks, the lake, and the woods around the dunes and also conducting interviews in the area. Their efforts were to no avail.



A breakthrough in the case wouldn’t come for another 43 years.