Securing the Super Bowl

A fusion center an environment where representatives from a variety of law enforcement agencies, as well as federal, state, and local organizations, have a shared space to collaborate when managing major events within the center’s area of operations. There are more than 80 fusion centers across the country. The Las Vegas Fusion Center was started in 2007 and moved in 2010 to be hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"Our primary focus is to prevent acts of terrorism, mass casualty incidents, and any significant criminal or transnational criminal activity," said Cary Underwood, fusion center director. "We have numerous federal, state, and local agencies all working together toward that common goal.”

When you walk into the fusion center, it can feel like you're in a scene from a movie.

The lights are often down, and a wall of screens is clued in to everything from traffic cameras to the local weather report. For the foreseeable future, several screens will be dedicated to many angles of Allegiant Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVIII.