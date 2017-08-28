"The Safe Online Surfing program is a great way for teachers and families to prepare students for their journey through cyberspace," said Ken Hoffman, who leads the FBI's national community outreach program. "The interactive platform helps kids build a digital defense against predators and bullies while teaching them how to be responsible cyber citizens."

While taking the course, students guide a robot avatar through six thematic areas, answering true/false, multiple choice, and matching questions along the way. After completing all levels, students will take a final exam.

Since the program’s launch in 2012, more than 1.6 million students have participated in the SOS challenge.

The SOS website and its activities are open year-round, both at home and in the classroom. The challenge opens on September 1 and runs through May. Each month during this timeframe, the classes with the top exam scores nationwide will receive an FBI-SOS certificate and, when possible, receive a congratulatory visit from FBI personnel.

To participate in the challenge, teachers must register their classes at sos.fbi.gov. Teachers manage their students’ participation in the program; the FBI does not collect or store any student information.

Learn more and register your class at sos.fbi.gov.