Outreach and Mentorship: Cliff’s Crew Visits the FBI  

"Whatever challenges you may have in life can be frustrating," said Turner. "Failure is a part of our lives. You have to embrace failure."

Turner continued by explaining that at the end of the day, the recipe for success is focusing on what you can control and take ownership of—regardless of external pressures.

"When I experienced past failures, I asked myself: What did I do?" he said. "Don’t worry about what the teacher did. Don’t worry about what coach doesn’t like about you. What did I do that caused that failure, and what can I do moving forward to make it better? I can own that. That’s what I pass on to you."

Turner concluded that new experiences are also key to personal growth.

"In my journey,” he said, "I've always kind of gone outside my comfort zone. You need to get comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s the only way you're going to grow. If you guys remember that, you will be leaders on a level that you hadn't even imagined. Be that leader. Stay true to yourself."