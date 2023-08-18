Outreach and Mentorship: Cliff’s Crew Visits the FBI  

On August 16, a group of youth mentored by retired NFL Seattle Seahawks player Cliff Avril visited the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The group, known as Cliff’s Crew, toured the FBI Experience and met with Associate Deputy Director Brian Turner.
Cliff’s Crew, based in Seattle, Washington, aims to support the educational and health needs of youth locally and abroad through representation, exposure, and education by introducing kids to diverse careers, experiences, and opportunities. The Crew consists of 10 Black youth who Avril meets with on a regular basis. Guest speakers from a variety of fields serve as role models and meet with Cliff’s Crew to discuss their career paths and backgrounds as Black males.
“I've always kind of gone outside my comfort zone. You need to get comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s the only way you're going to grow.”
Associate Deputy Director Brian Turner
The past two summers, Cliff’s Crew has traveled to a different city to learn about the communities and unique histories of each place, as well as the role African-Americans have played in cities across the nation.
This summer, during the group’s visit to Washington, D.C., they participated in The FBI Experience, which included a guided tour of the FBI Headquarters with interactive exhibits. Afterwards, ADD Turner joined the youth to discuss the FBI’s mission and the importance of teamwork at the Bureau. He also answered questions from the Crew and shared words of wisdom and encouragement.
"Whatever challenges you may have in life can be frustrating," said Turner. "Failure is a part of our lives. You have to embrace failure."
Turner continued by explaining that at the end of the day, the recipe for success is focusing on what you can control and take ownership of—regardless of external pressures.
"When I experienced past failures, I asked myself: What did I do?" he said. "Don’t worry about what the teacher did. Don’t worry about what coach doesn’t like about you. What did I do that caused that failure, and what can I do moving forward to make it better? I can own that. That’s what I pass on to you."
Turner concluded that new experiences are also key to personal growth.
"In my journey,” he said, "I've always kind of gone outside my comfort zone. You need to get comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s the only way you're going to grow. If you guys remember that, you will be leaders on a level that you hadn't even imagined. Be that leader. Stay true to yourself."
Interested in learning more about community outreach at the FBI?
The Community Relations Unit at FBI Headquarters and FBI community outreach specialists in field offices across the country create and strengthen relationships locally and nationally with minority groups, religious and civic organizations, schools, non-profits, and other entities.
Visit your local FBI field office's page to learn about programs in your area.