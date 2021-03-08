Cryptocurrencies a Growing Target of Theft

Federal charges unsealed in February against three computer programmers linked to the government of North Korea illustrate the appeal of cryptocurrency markets and exchanges for theft and fraud.

The assumed anonymity, relative lack of transparency, and varying regulations in the world of virtual currencies have made them the payment of choice on darknet marketplaces and in ransomware attacks and other criminal schemes. But according to an October 2020 report from the Attorney General’s Cyber Digital Task Force, those same qualities make them “particularly attractive, adaptable, and scalable as a target for theft.”

Media reports found $4.5 billion of cryptocurrency was reported lost to theft or fraud in 2019—more than double what was reported lost in 2018.

In explaining the threat, Justin Vallese, a Los Angeles-based FBI special agent who worked on the investigation into the North Korean hackers, said, “Criminals are always looking for less risk and greater reward.” And for now, the world of virtual currencies can offer that.