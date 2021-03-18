There is pressure on me, because I want to be the best role model possible for them. I don’t take it lightly that I’m in this spot and that a lot of women think that is fantastic. It gives them the belief that they can be whatever they want to be, too. Which I think is great.

You’ve stressed that your office door is always open. Why?

I’m a firm believer in this: I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people who helped me get here. So no matter who it is, what position they are in the organization, if a conversation with me helps them think about what they want to do in the FBI, my door is wide open.

Your path to the FBI wasn’t the most conventional one. How did you get here? And what would you say to someone who is drawn to the FBI, but doubting themself?

The turning moment in what got me to where I am today was an opportunity to be a Senate page in 1987. I grew up in a small town in Montana. My parents had the opportunity to come to across Senator Max Baucus, who sponsored me for the internship. That internship really opened my eyes to the fact that I wanted to give in public service.

It was something I always thought about, I just didn’t know exactly what that meant. So to figure it out, I spent five years trying to get a bachelor’s degree instead of four like most people. When I got my bachelor’s degree, I went to Los Alamos National Laboratory as an internal investigator. There, I was very fortunate to work very closely with the Department of Energy Inspector General’s office. I became friends with one of the inspectors who encouraged me to apply for the FBI.

For all those who think, “I can’t necessarily do that or be that,” I, too, thought that there was no way the FBI would hire me. The thoughts that went through my head were: “I grew up in this small town. It took me five years to get through college. There’s no way in the world I would even be competitive.” But because of the encouragement of that Department of Energy agent, I applied.

It’s another one of those examples, too, of somebody encouraging or pushing, which is what I want to do for people. You can be whatever you want to be. It doesn’t matter what your background is. I like to tell young kids that the only thing that really matters is make good choices because you can’t do choices over.