NICS enhanced background checks for under-21 gun buyers showing results

Since implementing enhanced background checks for under-21 gun buyers in October 2022, the NICS Section of the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia, has conducted enhanced background checks on more than 200,000 under-21 transactions. Of those, it has denied more than 600 transactions based solely on "prohibitive" information provided during the enhanced background checks.

"Those people would have received a firearm under a traditional check," said CJIS Division Assistant Director Michael A. Christman. He went on to say that NICS Section staff have spent the past year holding more than 500 training events and reaching more than 4,000 law enforcement agencies so they will understand why the NICS examiners may be reaching out someday soon, if they haven't already. The outreach effort encourages agencies to respond to NICS quickly, even if it's only to say they're unable to assist because of local laws or privacy concerns.

"When you're lacking those criminal history records, particularly a disposition that evidences a conviction for prohibiting offenses—typically a felony—you're left short-handed," Christman said.

The BSCA enhanced background checks for under-21 transactions began with a handful of states in late 2022 and opened fully in January 2023. The FBI's NICS Section provides full-service background checks to federal firearms licensees in 31 states, five U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Fifteen states currently perform all their own background checks through the NICS application, and in the remaining four states, the FBI and the state each provide partial service, ensuring that, together, these states have full NICS access.

Early on, state and local law enforcement and mental health agencies were generally slower to respond to NICS examiners when enhanced background checks were sent. Some people didn't know how to respond. And many state and local agencies restrict sharing juvenile criminal histories or juvenile mental health records. The NICS Section continues to consider and pursue all viable avenues for maximizing benefits, and mitigating impacts, to prospective transferees, state and local partners, and the NICS Section itself.

About 64%, and increasing, of the agencies contacted by NICS examiners respond. That’s up from about 30% a year ago.