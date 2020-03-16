“It was a sham contract. No actual work was done for the county,” Ryder said.

Stenger later facilitated a land deal for Rallo and worked to get a $149,000 county contract for another donor—all in exchange for donations.

After these deals began to get local media attention, several cooperators came forward to the FBI to provide information on the illegal activity. After search warrants and interviews with cooperators exposed the crimes, Stenger and Rallo agreed to plead guilty to bribery and mail fraud charges. Stenger resigned from office.

“We had a lot of cooperation in this case from St. Louis County employees who were concerned about what was going on. The culture in the government was so toxic that people were willing to talk to us about it,” said Special Agent Lindsay Wegge, who also worked on the case.

In August 2019, Stenger was sentenced to 46 months in prison. In March 2020, Rallo was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

For the investigative team, the case sends a message that public corruption—one of the FBI’s top investigative priorities—will not be tolerated.

“Citizens should be able to expect honesty from their public officials, and we hope this case will send a message to future officials who might consider engaging in these illegal activities,” Ryder said.