FBI Launches Trauma Notification Training

The FBI developed an initial version of the training—titled "We Regret to Inform You"—through a partnership with Penn State University. That course, which launched during National Crime Victims' Rights Week in 2015 and was housed on PSU's website, focused primarily on delivering death notifications and outlined a four-step model of planning, preparation, delivery, and follow-up. Over nine years, more than 40,000 individuals took the training.

In addition to positive feedback, Beers received numerous questions about other scenarios the training could used for, such as delivering notifications about arrests, child abductions, or other criminal violations. She began expanding the course to include all trauma notifications, not just deaths.

The updated Trauma Notification Training still teaches the four-step model, with the addition of eight new videos that illustrate best practices for delivering notifications in a variety of scenarios. Beers emphasizes the importance of being trauma-informed before delivering a notification, which includes ensuring victims feel safe and empowered, being honest when responding to questions, and recognizing cultural needs.

"Trauma notifications can significantly impact a loved one’s grieving process, as well as their mental, physical, and emotional health. It's important to address victims in a trauma-informed manner, as you only get one chance at it," said Beers.

"Every time I go out and do a notification, I'm anxious knowing I'm going to change that person's life forever. While delivering a trauma notification can be extremely stressful for all individuals involved, there are methods to ensure the notification is provided to family members with professionalism, dignity, and compassion."