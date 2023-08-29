FBI Director Christopher Wray Speaks at 2023 mWISE Cybersecurity Conference 

Wray emphasized the importance of collaboration, referencing successful cases in fighting cybercrimes thanks to strong partnerships, including the takedown of the malware and botnet known as Qakbot, and the disruption of the Hive ransomware group. He called for further partnership to focus efforts on defending against cybercrimes from China.

Multiple cyber programs pose international threats, including those based out of Russia, Iran, and North Korea, but the FBI has warned that China is a primary concern. For years, the Chinese government has been stealing American intellectual property and data.

“China already has a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined,” said Wray. “With AI, China is now in position to try to close the cycle—to use the fruits of their widespread hacking to power, with AI, even more powerful hacking efforts. In fact, if each one of the FBI’s cyber agents and intelligence analysts focused on China exclusively, Chinese hackers would still outnumber our cyber personnel by at least 50 to 1.”

Wray concluded his remarks with a call to action to strengthening public sector relationships with the FBI so if a crisis arises, all parties will be best situated to respond.

“My request is not just that you make an incident response plan, but that you make us at the FBI part of that incident response plan,” said Wray. “Give our folks a call today and build a relationship with your local FBI field office now.”