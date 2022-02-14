The FBI won a hard-fought game against its longtime hockey rivals, the U.S. Secret Service, on Saturday night. Most importantly, the game was expected to raise around $20,000 for families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Despite falling behind early, the FBI's team rallied to win, 3-2.



"It was a good, hard-fought battle. It's always back and forth between our two teams. We know they're a fast team; so we like to weather the storm with them...We fought back, got a couple goals in the third and took it to them and won," said Kevin Weinstock, who skates for the FBI team even though he recently left the agency.



While the on-ice action at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia provided plenty of excitement, two special four-legged visitors stole the show. The FBI’s victim assistance dog, Wally, and retired Secret Service dog, Hurricane, both made appearances at the game. Hurricane participated in the ceremonial puck drop between U.S. Secret Service Chief Operating Officer George Mulligan and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The hockey rivalry was put on hold last year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previously annual tradition dates back to the early 2000s, when then-FBI Director Robert S. Mueller, III, a former hockey player, used to skate with the team in warmups.

For both the players and the fans, the game offers an opportunity to support their agencies outside of the grueling demands of a typical workday, Weinstock said.



"I think it gives employees a fun, social event that relates to work, but it’s outside of it," he said. "It’s something fun you can feel a part of supporting your team."

