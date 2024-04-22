"Because of the work of the agents and their persistence, they were able to identify the children that were used in these images," said Assistant United States Attorney Mark Odulio, who prosecuted the case with fellow federal prosecutor Daniel Cervantes.

Next, the FBI Charlotte agents sent investigative leads to nearly a half-dozen field offices around the country where the children in the photos—now adults—lived. Agents, accompanied by victim specialists, contacted and visited the women they found in Tatum’s cache of images. This was how many of them first learned they were the victims of a crime.

"I believed it was a scam," said a woman the FBI contacted in September 2022. “I sat in a chair across from an agent and a victim specialist who had several manilla envelopes containing evidence. I can't describe the moment when they showed me my 15-year-old naked body.”

Still another victim said she had just turned 13 and was going into her final year in middle school when the picture of her was taken that Tatum later manipulated into something sexually explicit.

"We were a group of children waiting for the school bus," she said. "It was a happy memory. Mr. Tatum has taken that memory and turned it into something grotesque and obscene."

"The saddest part," she added, "is that I don't even know this man, have never met him before in my life, but he has impacted it so much and in such a negative way."