Real Estate Ponzi Scheme

“The burden of this loss is nearly impossible to put into words,” said one victim, identified as J.L., a week before Brady’s February 11 sentencing. “The stress my family has endured is beyond measure. Even my children’s futures are altered forever.”

The scam came to light after the IRS criminal investigators discovered inconsistencies between Brady’s spending and her business. That led to closer forensic analysis and then a deeper dive into financial records that showed repeated deposits of large checks, including some for $50,000 or $60,000. The high-dollar figures are not that unusual in real estate, where flipping houses and extensive remodels can reach into six figures. But the sham fell apart quickly when federal agents began interviewing Brady’s “investors.”

“That’s essentially where the wheels came off for her,” said Special Agent Mark Homsi of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. “We were presenting them with records from these vendors where she did little or no actual work and they are providing us with these promissory notes for $50,000 or $60,000 investments. That was really the turning point—the interviews with these people.”

A 67-year-old victim with a quadriplegic husband and elderly parents with Alzheimer’s and dementia said in a statement to the court that she lost both her life savings and her parents’ savings to Brady’s ploy.

“I cannot articulate the guilt that haunts me for having made such an irresponsible decision that was grounded in emotion instead of common sense,” L.R. said in a victim impact statement. “Monique was fully aware of who I was as a caregiver, and she exploited that knowledge for her own selfish and criminal gain.”