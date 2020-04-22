Giving Families a Lift

Nicole Fucci is a busy mom with a lot on her mind—she has a young son and a full-time career in law enforcement.

Fucci is juggling work and family while her 18-month-old son, Trek, is a patient at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). He has spent most of his life there.

Trek was born with an underdeveloped lymphatic system. Since his birth, he has had more than 75 surgeries to attempt to repair this system, which drains the body’s fluids. Trek is at CHOP to receive care from one of the few doctors in the world who specializes in this rare condition.

Fucci works full-time as a sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. She travels to Philadelphia as often as she can to see her son and her husband, Mark, who stays with Trek.

But one thing Fucci doesn’t have to worry about is who will drive her to and from Philadelphia International Airport. When Fucci arrived on a late-night flight from Louisiana in early March, a familiar face was there to greet her at the airport—retired FBI Special Agent Tom Cotton. Fucci calls him “Mr. Tom,” in the Southern tradition.

During their drives between the airport and the Fuccis’ temporary home near the hospital, Cotton often regales Fucci with stories from his agent days. They bond over their shared law enforcement backgrounds.