FBI, HSI Investigation Leads to Historic War Crimes Indictment 

The U.S. government on December 6 announced that it has brought its first-ever charges under the War Crimes Act of 1996 against four Russian-affiliated soldiers who allegedly violated the human rights of an American residing in Ukraine amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

The soldiers—Suren Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik, and two additional defendants known only by their first names (Valerii and Nazar)—stand accused of unlawfully confining, torturing, and otherwise abusing an American who was living in Ukraine.

The indictment asserts that Mkrtchyan and Budnik were officers of the Russian Armed Forces and/or the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, that they outranked the other two defendants, and that all four men were allegedly fighting on Russia’s behalf when the atrocities occurred.

"In April 2022, Mkrtchyan and soldiers under his command allegedly abducted the victim, a U.S. citizen, from his home in the village of Mylove in the Kherson region of Ukraine and illegally confined him for at least 10 days," a DOJ release about the indictment states. "During the abduction, Mkrtchyan, Valerii, and Nazar allegedly threw the victim face down to the ground while he was naked, tied his hands behind his back, pointed a gun at his head, and severely beat him, including with the stocks of their guns."