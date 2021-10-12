A candlelight vigil paying tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty drew thousands to the National Mall on May 14 in Washington, D.C. The solemn gathering was the signature event of National Police Week, an annual tribute to law enforcement officers across the U.S. who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The vigil came a few days after a Special Agent Memorial Service at FBI Headquarters honoring the memories of fallen FBI agents. As part of this event, Director Christopher Wray helped lay a wreath in the building’s courtyard on May 11 to honor the 92 Bureau employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1925. In addition, two new names were added to the FBI's Wall of Honor: Supervisory Police Officer (Lt.) Yiu Tak "Louis" Tao and Supervisory Administrative Specialist Bryan A. Myers. Both died in 2022 from illnesses related to toxic air exposure during 9/11 recovery efforts.
Events for National Police Week included a K9 Memorial Service on May 13 at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and a candlelight vigil on the National Mall on May 14.
In his video message for National Police Week, Director Wray said, "It takes an incredibly special person to leave the house every morning and knowingly put their life on the line."
“Even two decades later, it’s a day of devastation we keep reliving, year after year, as we lose more and more members of our FBI family to illnesses related to their work on and in the aftermath of 9/11,” Director Wray said. “Our nation owes Lou and Bryan a debt that we can never repay. Both were selfless, caring people who wouldn’t think twice about putting the lives of those we serve in front of their own. And that is exactly what they did.”
The FBI’s annual memorial service dates back to 1979, when three agents were killed in the line of duty.
The weeklong recognition of police officers dates back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
The May 14 vigil, organized by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, included a roll-call of officers who died on the job in 2022. The organization’s memorial—a short distance from the U.S. Capitol—features two curving, 304-foot marble walls engraved with the names of more than 22,600 officers who have died while performing their duty since 1791.
The losses were underscored by the FBI’s recent release of statistics showing that 118 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022. So far in 2023, 22 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Police Week regularly draws 25,000 to 40,000 visitors to the nation’s capital. The observance comprises several events—including some, like the FBI service, that occur before Police Week officially starts.
These collective events include the Blue Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church; a Police K-9 Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; a 5K fundraising run; the arrival of the Police Unity Tour, where more than 2,000 bicycle riders simultaneously arrive in Washington, D.C., after traveling for days from cities around the country; the aforementioned 35th annual candlelight vigil; and the 42nd annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, which was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.