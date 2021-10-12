A candlelight vigil paying tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty drew thousands to the National Mall on May 14 in Washington, D.C. The solemn gathering was the signature event of National Police Week, an annual tribute to law enforcement officers across the U.S. who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The vigil came a few days after a Special Agent Memorial Service at FBI Headquarters honoring the memories of fallen FBI agents. As part of this event, Director Christopher Wray helped lay a wreath in the building’s courtyard on May 11 to honor the 92 Bureau employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1925. In addition, two new names were added to the FBI's Wall of Honor: Supervisory Police Officer (Lt.) Yiu Tak "Louis" Tao and Supervisory Administrative Specialist Bryan A. Myers. Both died in 2022 from illnesses related to toxic air exposure during 9/11 recovery efforts.