The FBI narrowly defeated its hockey rivals, the U.S. Secret Service, in a 2-1 win on March 4.

The sold-out charity game was expected to raise at least $20,000 to benefit the families of fallen law enforcement officers. It also paid special tribute to fallen FBI Miami Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

Following a fierce effort by both teams that saw them neck-and-neck at the start of the third period, the FBI clinched the game-winning goal in the matchup’s final minutes.

“Typically, these games are always close,” said Kyle Miller, an FBI auditor and analyst who plays defense for the Bureau’s hockey team. “It always comes down to who can make the plays in the end, and, fortunately, we were able to do that again this year.”