Jeffrey Blackwell’s job in the Philadelphia controller’s office was to root out corruption and mismanagement.

Instead, Blackwell was taking bribes himself—telling people he could get them city permits or contracts in exchange for cash.

The FBI learned in 2013 that several people with business before the city were paying cash bribes to Blackwell. Blackwell promised those who paid him—people seeking permits to do things like place a dumpster or sell cars—that he could cut through the red tape and help them.