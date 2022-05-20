Remembering Supervisory FBI Police Officer Yiu Tak 'Louis' Tao

I asked Lou about himself, his career, his time in the FBI. But as will come as no shock to any of you who knew him, Lou didn’t really want to talk about himself. He wanted to tell me about everyone else—the outpouring of support he and his family had received following the resurgence of his cancer, how absolutely wonderful everyone else had been.

As I never tire of telling people, it takes an incredibly special person to do this work—to put his or her life on the line for total strangers, day after day. And Lou was just that kind of incredibly special person.

But Lou was so much more than just his career.

In talking to the people who knew him well, the same words keep coming up over and over again. Kind. Respected. Trustworthy. Fair. Loving. Smart. Funny. Dedicated. Loyal.

Lou was an immigrant who’d come here from Hong Kong at a young age in search of a better life. And I think it’s safe to safe—he certainly would—that he found one.

Lou was a devoted husband whose years of friendship with a coworker named Jessica blossomed into love and the friendly banter and laughter that became the hallmark of their relationship.

I’m told they wanted to get married a year-and-a-half ago, but the pandemic threw a wrench into their plans. So rather than postpone the ceremony, they held it on the boardwalk at Coney Island on a very, very cold November day.

It was originally supposed to be a small gathering—only 20 people or so. But Lou and Jessica were so beloved that the crowd swelled, and their dear friend and coworker Kelly, who officiated the ceremony, had to use a bullhorn just so all the guests could hear.

Lou was also a loving and loyal friend, and after 25 years in the New York Field Office, he’d grown close to many of his colleagues. So close that one of his best friends, Heriberto, who’d started out as one of Lou’s employees 18 years ago, referred to him as his brother.

Those friends remained steadfast until the end, bringing Lou’s favorite foods to his hospital bed and, even after his passing, keeping vigil these past few days and nights to honor him.

And I’d be remiss not to also mention and thank the Sisters of Life, who have lent extraordinary support to our New York Field Office this week, as well as Monsignor Geno Sylva for his part in the Mass and for serving as an FBI chaplain for 13 years. Thank you for your support to this family, to this office, and to all of the men and women of the FBI.

Finally, I cannot close without mentioning that Lou was a man of deep faith who’d been baptized in adulthood.

In Isaiah, chapter six, verse eight, the Lord calls for someone to serve him. And Isaiah raises his hand and says, “Here I am. Send me.”

Here I am. Send me.

God was issuing Isaiah a call to service. A test. An act of faith.

Lou had faith. He had faith in the better life he’d find in the United States. He had faith in Jessica and her daughter, Jesslyn; in his sisters, Sandy and Mimi; in their husbands, Jason and Michael; in his niece, Pegeen, and his nephew, Milo; and in his stepmom, Lan. He had faith in the FBI. And he had faith in the work he was called to do: to serve and protect.

When Lou was called, he raised his hand, before God and before his country, and he said, “Here I am. Send me.”

At Headquarters and in every field office across the country, there’s a Wall of Honor where the names of fallen FBI employees are inscribed.

Each May we hold a ceremony to honor those whose names are on it. Last week we added two more to the wall. In time, we’ll add Lou’s name, as well.

Each one represents the kind of extraordinary people we have in the FBI—people who answer the call of duty, no matter the cost. People who always think of others before themselves.

We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay. But we can and will make sure that every future generation of our FBI Family reflects on Lou’s commitment, and the commitment of the other brave men and women who came before them.

Today, we say goodbye to a beloved member of the FBI Family gone too soon. But we’ll remember him, and the way he touched and changed so many lives, even those he didn’t know, for the better.

Jessica, Sandy, and Mimi, we know you’ll remember him better than anyone, as a devoted husband, brother, and family man. And we want to thank you for sharing Lou with us for so many years.

Please know that Lou, and all of you, will always be a part of our FBI Family.