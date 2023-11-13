Director Wray's Remarks at the 2024 Birmingham Civil Rights Conference

Past: History of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing Case

And there's nowhere better to start that discussion than the place we are now. Everyone here today is aware that this church—a place dedicated to faith and love—was the site of one of the most despicable acts of hate in our nation’s history.

On Sunday morning, September 15, 1963, as church was about to start and the pews that you’re sitting in were crowded, 19 sticks of dynamite exploded, shaking the foundation of this sanctuary, sending glass and concrete flying, knocking most of the congregation to the ground, and killing—killing—those closest to the explosion.

Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins, and Cynthia Wesley—all age 14—and Denise McNair, age 11, were in the basement by the wall where the bomb detonated. All four died horribly. At least 16 others were injured, including Addie Mae’s younger sister, Sarah, who lost an eye.

The FBI’s Birmingham office started its investigation immediately, and our bomb experts flew in—on military jets—within hours. As the horror of what happened here shook this community and our nation, it changed the Bureau, too.

It took us five days to determine the bomb had been planted under the east steps of the church and was triggered with a timer device. And it took us 39 years to secure convictions for the last of the co-conspirators.

But let me take us back, for a moment, to 1963. We devoted dozens of agents to this case. We knew the Ku Klux Klan was behind the bombing and we had four serious suspects, but we were hampered by weak federal laws, by a lack of cooperation from those with information, by obstacles put in place by local authorities, and—to be frank—by FBI leadership at the time’s competing focus on investigating perceived Communist subversion, which, as many of you know, also led to the shameful wiretapping and harassment of Dr. King.

But, for our agents on the ground here in Birmingham, the case was personal. One memo from the initial investigation reads: “We've practically torn Birmingham apart and have interviewed thousands of persons. We have seriously disrupted Klan activities by our pressure and interviews so that these organizations have lost members and support. We have made extensive use of the polygraph, surveillances, microphone surveillances, and technical surveillances."

But, even with all that, witnesses weren’t forthcoming. Physical evidence was inconclusive, and—under federal laws at the time—our surveillance recordings were not allowed in court, so we closed the case in 1968, and the Department of Justice was unable to mount a prosecution.

For civil rights activists and African American communities here and across the nation, our closing of that case was tragic and unjust. And, for the FBI agents who’d been involved, it was crushing. They wanted justice for those little girls.

Three years later, in 1971, Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley started a push to prosecute Robert Chambliss for his role in the bombing, and the Bureau wanted to help. Baxley was able to convince witnesses to come forward, who testified that they saw Chambliss purchase the dynamite and plant the bomb. And, in 1977, the State of Alabama convicted the man who’d taken the most overt actions to attack this church and its congregation, and Chambliss spent the rest of his life in prison.

For most, that seemed like that would be the end of it. But the Bureau did not forget what happened here. Our initial investigation, if you remember, had identified four suspects. And more than 30 years later, only one of them had been prosecuted. One other was dead, but two were still free.

So, in 1995—even though more than 100 potential witnesses had died—our Birmingham office reopened the case, working with the Birmingham Police Department. For the first 15 months, FBI Special Agent Bill Fleming and Birmingham Police Sgt. Ben Herring scoured the old files for new leads. And in the course of their work, they found evidence to place one of the two remaining suspects, Bobby Cherry, at the store where Chambliss had bought the dynamite.

So, they interviewed Cherry for four hours. Afterwards, Cherry called a press conference to complain about what he called FBI harassment. Special Agent Fleming said that Cherry’s press conference was, and I quote, “the best thing to happen to our investigation.” Alabama, and our nation as a whole, was a whole lot different in the ’90s than it was in the ’60s. And, right after that press conference, our phones started ringing off the hook with tips from witnesses implicating Cherry.

At the same time, we were able to uncover audio recordings of our fourth suspect, Tommy Blanton, discussing details of the bomb plot. Now, you may remember I mentioned a few minutes ago that we were not allowed to use those recordings in court in the 1960s. But in the late ‘90s, we were able to argue that the recordings we’d made—enabled by renting the apartment next to his in the ‘60s—were legal and admissible.

So, we used the old recordings and new evidence to build our cases, leading to convictions for the final two conspirators in 2001 and 2002. And, in the case of Tommy Blanton, the jurors spoke publicly afterward, saying that our recordings had convinced them of his guilt.

And in 2002—39 years after the bombing—it was Birmingham Police Sgt. Ben Herring who said what everyone in the Bureau was thinking—and, I quote: “We finally got justice for the little girls.”