William J. DelBagno Named Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named William J. DelBagno as the special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office. Mr. DelBagno most recently served as the acting assistant director of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. DelBagno joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and was assigned to the New York Field Office, where he conducted counterterrorism investigations. He also served on the Hazardous Evidence Response Team and became a certified weapons of mass destruction coordinator.

In 2012, Mr. DelBagno served temporarily as a supervisory special agent in the Chemical Countermeasures Unit of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at Headquarters. In 2013, he was promoted to unit chief of the WMD Operations Investigative Unit. He became assistant section chief for the WMD Investigations and Operations Section in 2014.

Mr. DelBagno transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2016 as a supervisory special agent and coordinator of the counterterrorism program. Later in 2016, he transitioned to SSA of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Guardian Squad. In 2018, Mr. DelBagno was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of WFO’s Mission Services Division, where he was responsible for administrative programs, technical services, security, and compliance.

In 2020, Mr. DelBagno was promoted to section chief of the Counter-IED Section of the Critical Incident Response Group at Headquarters, where he was responsible for national program management of the Special Agent Bomb Technician program, the Hazardous Device School in Huntsville, Alabama, and the FBI’s response to a weapon of mass destruction.

Mr. DelBagno became chief of staff for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch at Headquarters in 2021. He was named deputy assistant director of the Inspection Division in 2022 and acting assistant director in 2023.

Mr. DelBagno is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and served as an armor officer in the U.S. Army. He received a Bronze Star Award for his combat service in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. He earned an executive master’s in leadership from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business.