Timothy Dunham Named Executive Assistant Director of the Human Resources Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Timothy Dunham as the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He most recently served as assistant director of the Training Division.



Mr. Dunham joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002 and reported to the Chicago Field Office, working on counterintelligence matters. In late 2007, Mr. Dunham was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters, later serving as program manager for all FBI extraterritorial Western European counterterrorism investigations.



Mr. Dunham was promoted to serve as the FBI detailee for human intelligence matters at the CIA in 2011, and later that year served as an acting assistant legal attaché in Brussels. He transferred to the Albany Field Office in New York in 2012 to serve as the supervisor of a Joint Terrorism Task Force squad, overseeing international and domestic terrorism investigations.



In mid-2012, Mr. Dunham again served as an acting assistant legal attaché, this time in Stockholm. In 2015, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge for the Albany Field Office. He returned to FBI Headquarters in 2017 to serve as the section chief of the Leadership Development Program.



In 2018, Mr. Dunham was promoted to special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence Division and then its Criminal Division. Mr. Dunham headed back to FBI Headquarters after his promotion to deputy assistant director for Criminal Investigative Division in 2020. In 2021, Mr. Dunham was named assistant director of the Training Division at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.



Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Mr. Dunham practiced law in Richmond, Virginia. He holds a degree in accounting from the University of Richmond, a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University, and a master’s degree in business administration and a Juris Doctor from the College of William and Mary.