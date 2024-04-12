The FBI Celebrates World Quantum Day

On World Quantum Day, the FBI acknowledges the importance of protecting quantum information science and technology. Adversarial nation-states are aggressively attempting to obtain a strategic advantage over the United States and collect technologies that can be used for commercial and military applications to bolster their respective government’s policies that violate international norms, while damaging U.S. economic competitiveness and harming U.S. national and economic security. The FBI is working in tandem with our interagency and foreign security partners to safeguard quantum research, development, and intellectual property and to protect enabling technologies, materials, and maturing supply chains.

QIS is an emerging field with the potential to revolutionize the fields of science and engineering. Globally, private investors and governments, including adversarial nations, are investing heavily in quantum technology research and development. The full range of potential applications of quantum computers and technology is unknown.

As a participating agency in the National Counterintelligence Task Force, we coordinate with our government partners to protect emerging and disruptive technologies, including protecting the quantum research and development landscape. Through the NCITF’s Quantum Information Science Counterintelligence Protection Team, the FBI and our enforcement partners and other like-minded nations are working with industry, academic, and government labs to ensure a secure research environment. Our security partnerships with technology developers, investors, and end-users disrupt nation-state adversaries’ ability to undermine U.S. and like-minded nations’ quantum research goals.

“Quantum information science and technology has the potential for enormous positive humanitarian impact, but its implications for our economic and national security are consequential as well,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “The Quantum Information Science Counterintelligence Protection Team (QISCPT) leverages partnerships across government, academia, and private industry to protect progress in this field and thwart nation-state and other adversaries’ efforts to steal innovations. The QISCPT is working within the interagency framework of the National Counterintelligence Task Force to ensure that the U.S. and like-minded nations do not lose momentum in the successful development of quantum technology.”

For additional information about QIS and the FBI’s mission to protect quantum research and development, please visit fbi.gov/QIS.