Ted E. Docks Named Special Agent in Charge of Criminal Division at the FBI Los Angeles Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Ted E. Docks as the special agent in charge of the Criminal Division at the Los Angeles Field Office. Mr. Docks most recently served as inspector in the Inspection Division.



Mr. Docks joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005, where he was assigned to the Louisville Field Office working counterintelligence matters. While in Louisville, he was a member of the Evidence Response Team, received cross-designated authority by Customs and Border Protection, and was flaps and seals trained.



In 2009, he was transferred to the Lansing Resident Agency in the Detroit Field Office, where he led the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Academic Alliance. He also served as the counterterrorism coordinator. In 2012, Mr. Docks was promoted to a supervisory special agent in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. His work in this role earned him the National Intelligence Exceptional Achievement Medal from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.



In 2014, he was promoted to supervisory senior resident agent in the Lansing Resident Agency, where he oversaw criminal and national security matters. He also assumed duties over the Traverse City and Marquette resident agencies, where he supervised criminal programs and became the Indian Country crimes coordinator.



In 2020, Mr. Docks was selected as the assistant special agent in charge of the Houston Field Office. In this role, he led the criminal branch, to include the critical response assets. In 2022, he was promoted to inspector in the Inspection Division.



Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Docks worked in finance and sales. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance and accounting from Morehead State University in Kentucky, where he was also a basketball student-athlete.