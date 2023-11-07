Stephen A. Cyrus Named Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Stephen A. Cyrus as the special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri. Mr. Cyrus most recently served as the FBI’s legal attaché in London.

Mr. Cyrus joined the FBI as a special agent in 1997 and has worked in several FBI field offices throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Throughout his career, Mr. Cyrus has worked international counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and cyber programs related to China and North Korea. Mr. Cyrus also served on the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team and has deployed in response to numerous terrorist attacks, hostage takings, and other critical incidents around the world.

In 2021, Mr. Cyrus was named to head the FBI’s legal attaché office in London.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Cyrus served in the U.S. Army. He earned a bachelor’s in history from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and a master’s in national security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.