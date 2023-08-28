Statement on the FBI Response to the Shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Director Christopher Wray, Associate Deputy Director Brian Turner, and other FBI officials led a national partner call today that included leaders in the faith and civil rights communities, leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and our law enforcement and public safety partners to discuss the tragic shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, that occurred over the weekend.

Director Wray offered his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and to the entire community of Jacksonville, for what he called a “heinous crime.”

“From everything we know now, this was a targeted attack—a hate crime that was racially motivated,” said Director Wray. “It’s my hope that by sharing this common operating picture, we can use our collective strengths to fully investigate the attacker’s heinous intentions, to move forward and prevent future acts of violence, and to achieve justice for all those who have been affected by this horrific act.”

The FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office immediately responded to the shooting to assist the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and continues to support the local investigation. In coordination with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, the FBI has also opened a federal civil rights investigation and will pursue this incident as a hate crime.

The FBI will bring every resource to bear in this investigation as we stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners in the search for answers.