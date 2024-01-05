Shannon Parry Named Assistant Director of the Information Management Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Shannon Parry as the assistant director of the Information Management Division. She most recently served as the acting assistant director of the Insider Threat Office.

Ms. Parry joined the FBI in 2002 as a German language analyst, supporting the FBI’s criminal, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and cyber programs. In 2007, she was selected to manage a national foreign language operational program within the Directorate of Intelligence.

In 2008, Ms. Parry was promoted to oversee the FBI’s Foreign Language Training Program, the central hub for all foreign language and language-related training in the FBI. In 2012, Ms. Parry was detailed to manage the Protocol Office within the FBI’s International Operations Division. In this role, she worked to facilitate visits of an international scope, enabling the FBI Director and other senior FBI executives to effectively communicate the FBI’s mission and investigative priorities with its international and Intelligence Community partners.

In 2013, Ms. Parry transitioned to the Directorate of Intelligence Executive Staff to oversee the team responsible for assisting the assistant director and the division’s executive management in executing program mission and strategies. In 2014, Ms. Parry led the transition of the Staff Operations Specialist Program into the Directorate of Intelligence. In 2015, Ms. Parry was selected to serve as unit chief of the Executive Staff Unit and special assistant to the assistant director of the Directorate of Intelligence. In 2016, she was named special assistant to the executive assistant director for Intelligence and chief of the Intelligence Communications Unit.

In 2017, Ms. Parry was appointed to be section chief of the Intelligence Branch Executive Staff Section and served as the executive assistant director’s chief of staff for Intelligence. In 2019, she was selected as section chief of the Operational Support Section within the International Operations Division, where she oversaw all administrative, financial, IT, training, and policy matters to support the FBI’s international mission. In this position, Ms. Parry launched the FBI’s Global Partnership Strategy (GPS), which prioritizes and guides the FBI’s key international partnerships and engagement priorities across the globe.

In 2020, Ms. Parry was appointed deputy assistant director of the Information Management Division. In this role she was responsible for upholding the integrity of the FBI’s information and access to FBI holdings. She also led the FBI’s Enterprise Vetting Center, which she established in 2021. In 2023, Ms. Parry was appointed acting assistant director of the Insider Threat Office.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Parry taught German and English at academic institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

Ms. Parry earned a bachelor’s in politics and German from St. Joseph’s University and a master’s in German from the University of Salzburg. Her Ph.D. studies at Georgetown University focused on second language acquisition, German literature, and linguistics.