Robert A. Eikhoff Named Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Robert A. Eikhoff as the special agent in charge of the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi. Mr. Eikhoff most recently served as a section chief in the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Eikhoff joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004 and was assigned to the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina, where he investigated public corruption and civil rights violations. He transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2008 and worked on the first squad dedicated to investigating terrorists’ use of the internet.

In 2010, Mr. Eikhoff was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters, where he provided oversight for international terrorism investigations. He returned to the Washington Field Office in 2012 and investigated counterterrorism-related computer intrusions.

Mr. Eikhoff was promoted in 2016 and led a team of investigative and analytic professionals in the Washington Field Office that investigated counterintelligence-related computer intrusions. In 2020, Mr. Eikhoff was selected to serve as one of the Washington Field Office’s assistant special agents in charge, overseeing the Human and Signals Intelligence programs and Language Services.

In 2022, Mr. Eikhoff was promoted to chief of the Cyber Operations Section of the Operational Technology Division at Headquarters, leading the FBI’s primary computer and vehicle network exploitation and covert infrastructure operations.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Eikhoff served in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer and later worked as a business analyst in the credit industry and a chief information officer in the recruiting industry. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Georgia State University.