Rebecca A. Day Named Special Agent in Charge of the Anchorage Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Rebecca A. Day as the special agent in charge of the Anchorage Field Office in Alaska. Ms. Day most recently served as a section chief in the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Day joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006 and was assigned to the Las Vegas Field Office, where she investigated organized crime and drug matters and served on the Evidence Response Team. In 2009, she transferred to the Fort Worth Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office, where she investigated public corruption and civil rights violations.

In 2012, Ms. Day was promoted to a supervisory special agent in the Terrorist Financing Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters, serving as a program manager. After returning briefly to Fort Worth, Ms. Day was selected in 2014 to serve as a field supervisor in the Tulsa Resident Agency of the Oklahoma City Field Office. In Tulsa, she oversaw all national security threats, including counterterrorism, counterintelligence, weapons of mass destruction, and cyber. She also served as the program coordinator of the Domestic Terrorism Program for the Oklahoma City Field Office.

Ms. Day was promoted in 2020 to assistant special agent in charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office’s Criminal Branch. She managed the response after a U.S. Supreme Court decision reaffirmed reservation land, expanding the FBI’s investigative and jurisdictional responsibilities related to Indian Country. Ms. Day also served as the SWAT commander and led the Crisis Negotiation Team and Operational Medical Program.

In 2022, Ms. Day was promoted to section chief of the Investigative and Operations Support Section in the Critical Incident Response Group at Headquarters, leading the Behavioral Analysis, Intelligence, and Security and Facilities units.

Ms. Day earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from East Central University in Oklahoma. Prior to joining the FBI, she worked as an accountant in the energy sector.