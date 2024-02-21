Patrick N. Findlay Named Assistant Director of the Office of Congressional Affairs

Director Christopher Wray has named Patrick N. Findlay as the assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs. Prior to rejoining the FBI, Mr. Findlay was the executive director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights.

Mr. Findlay began his career at the FBI in 2012, serving as associate general counsel. In 2016, Mr. Findlay moved to the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, ultimately serving as the division’s general counsel. In that role, he continued to work closely with colleagues in the FBI and with other components within the Department of Justice, including on matters before Congress.

Mr. Findlay’s other positions in government included senior counselor in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor and assistant attorney general in the Investor Protection Bureau of the New York Attorney General’s Office. He also litigated at a law firm in New York.

Mr. Findlay first began working for Congress in 2007 as investigative counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor.

Mr. Findlay began his legal career as a law clerk for a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and for a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Mr. Findlay earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his law degree from the University of Chicago.