Missing Since World War II, Painting Repatriated to Bavarian Museum

Robert W. Wheeler Jr., special agent in Charge of the FBI Chicago Field Office: “The FBI’s Art Crime Team has been bringing home stolen art for almost 20 years, and their dedication has led to the recovery of more than 20,000 artifacts valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. It is a pleasure to be able to return this painting to its rightful home at last, and we thank everyone who partnered with us to make this success possible."

Michael Ahrens, consul general: "The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Chicago was happy to facilitate the exchange between FBI Chicago and Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen / Bavarian State Painting Collections, when it learnt about the restitution project. It is an honor to receive representatives from the FBI’s Art Crime Team and Bavarian State Painting Collections here in the German Consulate today on the occasion of the official handover of the painting."

Markus Blume, the Bavarian State Minister for Science and Arts: "I am delighted that an art treasure that was believed to have been lost is coming back to Bavaria: the return of the painting by Johann Franz Nepomuk Lauterer to the Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen is not only an act of historical justice but also an expression of the appreciation of our cultural heritage. In particular, I would like to thank the American FBI and all those who participated in the return of the painting on the American and German sides."

Prof. Dr. Bernhard Maaz, director general of the Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen: "First of all, I would like to thank the FBI for their tremendous support. I am very grateful for the work carried out by the law firms, especially Christopher Marinello, for his altruistic commitment and research to identify and restitute the work. The entire process owes much to his so very selfless, independent initiative and we are extremely pleased with the outcome. Further thanks are due to the German Foreign Office and to the Consulate General in Chicago, in particular, where this long story has found a happy end."

Dr. Bernd Ebert, head of the Dutch and German Baroque Painting Collections: "The reuniting of Lauterer’s complementary landscapes is a real stroke of good fortune. A presentation of the restored companion works is planned for the near future."

Christopher A. Marinello, CEO and founder of Art Recovery International: "This restitution would not have been possible without the swift action of the FBI Art Crime Team."