Michael Glasheen Named Director of the Terrorist Screening Center

Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland have named Michael Glasheen as the director of the Terrorist Screening Center. He most recently served as special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the Washington Field Office.



The director of the Terrorist Screening Center is the only assistant director position in the FBI that is appointed by the attorney general.



Mr. Glasheen joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001 and was assigned to the Chicago Field Office, investigating international terrorism matters and ultimately leading the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He was promoted in 2011 to supervisory special agent in an international terrorism operations section at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters.



In 2014, Mr. Glasheen transferred to the Seattle Field Office, where he first led the Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force. He later served as an assistant special agent in charge, responsible for all counterterrorism investigations in Washington state.



He returned to FBI Headquarters as a section chief in the Counterterrorism Division in 2019, responsible for all international terrorism investigations in the U.S. In 2021, Mr. Glasheen was promoted to special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the Washington Field Office.



Mr. Glasheen earned a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University and a master's degree from Gonzaga University. Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Mr. Glasheen served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.