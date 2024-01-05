Lyonel Myrthil Named Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Lyonel Myrthil as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office. He most recently served as the chief of staff to the associate deputy director.

Mr. Myrthil joined the FBI as a special agent in 2008 and was assigned to work violent crime in the St. Louis Field Office. During this time, he also served as a member of the FBI SWAT Team, a certified FBI sniper, a firearms instructor, a defensive tactics instructor, and a tactical instructor.

In 2012, Mr. Myrthil transferred to the New York Field Office, where he joined the Safe Streets Gang Task Force, investigating violent gangs and drug trafficking organizations. In 2015, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division, working international terrorism at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In 2016, he was promoted to unit chief in the Counterterrorism Internet Operation Section. In 2018, Mr. Myrthil joined the Washington Field Office as the supervisor of the Joint Terrorism Taskforce. He also led the Extraterritorial Counterterrorism Squad, overseeing hostage-taking and terrorism enterprise investigations in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

In 2020, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism branch of the Washington Field Office. In this role, he led the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Domestic Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Crisis Management/Response, and Airport Liaison Agent Program matters.

In 2022, he was promoted to chief of staff to the associate deputy director, where he served as chief advisor in the administration of programs and operations within the FBI’s corporate business portfolio.

Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Myrthil worked as a senior tax accountant in Miami. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University, as well as a master’s in leadership from Georgetown University.