Kristin Rehler Named Special Agent in Charge of the Jacksonville Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Kristin Rehler as the special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida. Ms. Rehler most recently served in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Rehler joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996 and was assigned to the Houston Field Office, where she worked property crime, narcotics, mortgage fraud, corporate fraud, and other violations. She was promoted in 2008 to supervisor of the Civil Rights Squad and oversaw the Human Trafficking Task Force, which included international sex trafficking and labor trafficking, and the Houston Innocence Lost Task Force, which focused on the domestic sex trafficking of minors. She also supervised financial crimes matters, including the Mortgage Fraud Task Force.

In 2012, Ms. Rehler was promoted to the Inspection Division at Headquarters to serve as an assistant inspector/team leader. She worked on several field office inspections, investigations of agent-involved shootings, national program reviews, and other special inspections.

Ms. Rehler returned to Houston in 2013 as a supervisor, then served first as acting assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch and later as the acting ASAC of the newly created Technical and Administrative Branch.

In 2015, Ms. Rehler was promoted to ASAC in the Tampa Field Office in Florida, where she led the Criminal Branch and had oversight of all criminal threats, several resident agencies, and the Evidence Response Team. She also oversaw Operation Panama Express, a multi-agency organized crime drug enforcement strike force operation. In 2021, she was named ASAC over Tampa’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Branch, which included human intelligence, surveillance, and administrative programs.

Ms. Rehler was promoted to inspector in the Inspection Division in 2021.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Rehler worked at a corporate law firm in Washington, D.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from St. Bonaventure University in New York and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.