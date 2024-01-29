Kevin P. Rojek Named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Kevin P. Rojek as special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office. Mr. Rojek most recently served as the chief of staff for the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

Mr. Rojek joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002, where he was assigned to the Norfolk Field Office, investigating counterintelligence matters. He also served on the Norfolk’s Field Intelligence Group, and the SWAT team as an operator and sniper.

In 2010, he was promoted to supervisory special agent of the Norfolk Field Office’s cyber and global counterintelligence squad. In 2012, he was promoted to FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C., where he served in the Cyber Division’s Asia Cyber Operations Unit.

In 2013, he returned to the Norfolk Field Office where he was assigned to the counterintelligence squad. In 2014, he was promoted to cyber supervisor in the Cincinnati Field Office. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all criminal and national security computer intrusion investigations for the field office. He was also responsible for Cincinnati’s Computer Forensics Program, as well as the Computer Scientist Program.

In 2019, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati Field Office. In this role, he was responsible for leading the cyber, intelligence, security, and administrative programs, as well as the Evidence Response Team and the SWAT team.

In 2021, he was promoted to serve as section chief, detailee, National Security Agency/U.S. Cyber Command (USCC), in the FBI’s Cyber Division. In that role, he served as the primary interlocutor between the FBI, NSA, and USCC, assisting in the execution of joint sequenced operations targeting our country’s most sophisticated cyber adversaries.

In 2023, Mr. Rojek was promoted to chief of staff for the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Rojek served 11 years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of major. He served one tour in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom immediately following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Mr. Rojek earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from American University.