Jay Greenberg Named Assistant Director of the Inspection Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Jay Greenberg as the assistant director of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The division conducts internal investigations, reviews operational performance and use-of-enforcement authorities in all investigative programs, and conducts special inquiries.

Mr. Greenberg most recently served as the special agent in charge of the St. Louis Field Office.

Mr. Greenberg joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and was assigned to the Washington Field Office, where he investigated civil rights, public corruption, and government fraud. In 2012, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Criminal Investigative Division’s Public Corruption Unit at Headquarters.

In 2013, Mr. Greenberg was assigned to lead a white-collar crime squad in the Fort Worth Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office. He was promoted in 2017 to assistant special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Office’s newly organized Resident Agency Branch. Later in 2017, he shifted to work as the ASAC of the office’s Criminal Enterprise Branch.

Mr. Greenberg was promoted to section chief in the Violent Crimes Section in CID at Headquarters in 2019. As section chief, he was instrumental in executing the FBI’s domestic and international violent crime efforts and designed and implemented the FBI’s body-worn camera program. He also helped reallocate resources to the Oklahoma City Field Office after a Supreme Court decision increased the FBI’s investigative responsibilities in Indian Country in Oklahoma.

In 2020, Mr. Greenberg was promoted to deputy assistant director of CID, where he led sections that deal with financial crimes, public corruption, civil rights, and the FBI’s covert operations. Notably, he led the charge to elevate investigating hate crimes because of the continuous increase in incidents nationwide. In 2022, Mr. Greenberg was named special agent in charge of the St. Louis Field Office.

Mr. Greenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University. Prior to joining the FBI, he worked in management and technical consulting.

