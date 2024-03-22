Felix A. Rivera Named Special Agent in Charge of the Operational Support Division of the New York Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Felix A. Rivera as the special agent in charge of the Operational Support Division of the New York Field Office. Mr. Rivera most recently served as the chief inspector of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Rivera joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001 and was assigned to the San Juan Field Office in Puerto Rico. Mr. Rivera worked on the Transnational Organized Crime Squad, targeting Colombian and Caribbean-based drug-trafficking and money-laundering organizations. In 2006, he was assigned to the Public Corruption Squad.

In 2008, Mr. Rivera was promoted to supervisory senior resident agent of the Fajardo Resident Agency of the San Juan office. He supervised investigations targeting violent gangs, transnational organized, violent crimes, public corruption, and white-collar crimes.

Mr. Rivera transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in 2011 and managed terrorist financing investigations. In 2013, Mr. Rivera returned to San Juan to work on the Violent Crimes and Violent Crimes Against Children Squad.

In 2016, Mr. Rivera was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office, where he managed the Administrative and Crisis Management programs. In 2018, he was assigned to manage Michigan’s Eastern District Resident Agencies, as well as the human intelligence and surveillance programs.

Mr. Rivera was named an inspector in the Inspection Division at Headquarters in 2020 and led field office inspections to assess operational and strategic effectiveness and reviewed agent-involved shootings. In 2023, he was promoted to chief inspector and later served as acting deputy assistant director of the division.

Mr. Rivera earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico and a master’s in administration and project management from Central Michigan University. He worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI.