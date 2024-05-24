FBI Signs Agreement with Blacks In Government

The FBI and the Blacks In Government (BIG) Future Leaders in America’s Government (FLAG) program recently signed a memorandum of understanding to acknowledge their relationship and to encourage more cooperative activities between the two organizations.

BIG’s FLAG mission is to create a formal youth structure within BIG’s membership, who BIG will prepare as the new generation of American leaders to act as advocates for the employment and general welfare of Blacks employed by the federal, state, and local governments. The FBI is an intelligence-driven and threat-focused national security organization with both intelligence and law enforcement responsibilities. The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

"One of the primary goals of the FBI Community Relations Program is to create and strengthen relationships with organizations dedicated to advocacy,” said Cathy Milhoan, assistant director of the FBI's Office of Public Affairs. “We look forward to the continued collaboration with BIG and to the impact their FLAG program will have in the future."

“Blacks In Government was borne for advocacy. And we believe our strongest advocacy is working to ensure that ALL government employees have an equal opportunity AND the tools they need to not just succeed but to soar,” said Blacks In Government National President Shirley A. Jones, Esq. “That advocacy extends to ensuring a diverse cadre of future leaders also have those tools through our Future Leaders in America’s Government (FLAG) program. We are simply honored to have the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s support for this effort.”

Under the MOU, the FBI will share information with BIG’s Future Leaders in America’s Government program about a variety of FBI internships and programs open to college students as well as hiring opportunities for seniors and recent graduates. The FBI will provide members of BIG FLAG program webinars focused on the FBI’s mission, awareness information, hiring, and application processes.

BIG FLAG will disseminate FBI materials and communications related to collegiate academy and job opportunities, partner with the FBI in establishing outreach opportunities with BIG FLAG members to increase awareness of the FBI and its mission, and invite the FBI to public policy forums, conferences, and trainings.