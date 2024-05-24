Each year on May 25, the FBI recognizes National Missing Children’s Day and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to locate missing children. National Missing Children’s Day was established to honor the commitment to child safety and the importance of locating and protecting missing children. Each year, the FBI renews its dedication to using advanced forensic tools and rapid response teams to assist in child abduction cases. FBI field offices have various resources to assist in the search for a missing child. One main resource are the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Teams. Established in October 2005, these teams are composed of experienced personnel who provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement. They work to recover victims as quickly as possible and apprehend those responsible for taking them.

Between 2006 and May 2024, the CARD Team deployed 207 times in response to the abduction or mysterious disappearance of 221 child victims.

As part of the FBI's commitment to childhood safety, the FBI maintains interagency partnerships with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), to review information that is provided to NCMEC’s Cyber Tipline.

The first few hours after a child disappears are critical. You can contact your local FBI field office or closest international office. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Additional Resources: