FBI National Command Course Graduates Fifth Session

On July 14, 51 chief law enforcement executives graduated from the fifth session of the FBI’s National Command Course (NCC) program at Quantico, Virginia.

In 2020, the FBI created the National Command Course as a unique training opportunity for chief executives of America’s law enforcement agencies with fewer than 50 sworn officers.

“We are honored that such an elite group of law enforcement executives sacrificed time away from their departments to join us for a week of training and professional development,” said Acting Assistant Director Wayne Jacobs of the FBI’s Training Division. “Each one of the attendees brought extensive criminal justice knowledge and perspectives as diverse as the communities they serve."

The program’s purpose is to foster long-lasting relationships, increase agency effectiveness, and promote partnerships to tackle emerging crime problems across the country.