Washington, D.C.
FBI National Press Office
(202) 324-3691
September 6, 2023

FBI Identifies Lazarus Group Cyber Actors as Responsible for Theft of $41 Million from Stake.com

The FBI is issuing this release to warn the public regarding the theft of approximately $41 million in virtual currency from Stake.com, an online casino and betting platform. The FBI has confirmed that this theft took place on or about September 4, 2023, and attributes it to the Lazarus Group (also known as APT38) which is comprised of DPRK cyber actors.  
 
The FBI investigation has revealed that DPRK cyber actors moved stolen funds associated with the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon networks from Stake.com into the following virtual currency addresses:  

AddressNetwork
0x94f1b9b64e2932f6a2db338f616844400cd58e8a     Ethereum
0xba36735021a9ccd7582ebc7f70164794154ff30e      Ethereum
0xbda83686c90314cfbaaeb18db46723d83fdf0c83      Ethereum
0x7d84d78bb9b6044a45fa08b7fe109f2c8648ab4e     Ethereum
0xff29a52a538f1591235656f71135c24019bf82e5  BSC
0x0004a76e39d33edfeac7fc3c8d3994f54428a0beBSC
0xbcedc4f3855148df3ea5423ce758bda9f51630aa   BSC
0xe03a1ae400fa54283d5a1c4f8b89d3ca74afbd62   BSC
0x95b6656838a1d852dd1313c659581f36b2afb237   BSC
0xa2e898180d0bc3713025d8590615a832397a8032   Polygon
0xa26213638f79f2ed98d474cbcb87551da909685e   Polygon
bc1qfesn3jj65fhmf00hh45ueql8je8jae6ep3qk84  Bitcoin
bc1qtalh4l8qc0p2qw70axxjhwu9z7rm93td5sgsl3  Bitcoin
bc1qlq3s8hgczfe62yt94xqasdr5ftuuyrc5kgvpwrBitcoin
bc1qy78e6ml7f3p438jqrrlzsewx625y0sr7jsesa7Bitcoin
bc1qqa682d2q0wtx5gfpxh4yfl9s4k00ukakl5fpk5Bitcoin
bc1qmqgkxzzfzjqepptw9xzxy03672xg55q559fmvrBitcoin
bc1qdjmwm8q74r0yx99nghaeu33xdmz3lqnt2uspqvBitcoin
bc1qrqv5f7jxhp67jcgk9wv5jx4795wlntvhdz2a7jBitcoin
bc1q82gvk20m08uctmmr97p2mqyxtyh6xf68rwe0t9Bitcoin
bc1q8y9wc2p9444y8r77xtmswxm9qqw90nrpufkx47Bitcoin
bc1qqvpjgaurtnhc8smkmdtwhx9c8207m0prsyxyjxBitcoin
bc1qfcl8a4ck7uu3phgg5fj6g9servp6f85j3frcd3Bitcoin
bc1qqydp9muxtnxyet3ryfqc467wjtm23f0r7eh5aaBitcoin
bc1qe4n22sduyylws74aewc6y6g32nglvglqu7htedBitcoin
bc1qy0ggpxu8f6lta6vf44vervr4py2uu829grj8yhBitcoin
bc1q32dzmf4t5a3xxvyxn07scgpmjznnz3kwjhw8ucBitcoin
bc1qkrkxgvp2te3xhgn74c2azt4flf9u05y56kh3a9Bitcoin
bc1q6w7qlaj3mfkgfrxwtvhw45cu86wew7xpjfqcmyBitcoin
bc1qc593a4d2hznk2ext3k2zmpdrqazlhhh80m4xasBitcoin
bc1qtnuzecpqaakj0dt855n24dv7u5pme7vyct2cf2Bitcoin
bc1qvjpgxa2g3nvyw2hnclptextllu9dr4vkew8jfpBitcoin
bc1qg0qygyv3qfp8cjyy99ch9vc9dp876vl8wys67uBitcoin


These same DPRK actors are also responsible for several other high-profile international virtual currency heists. In 2023 alone, DPRK cyber actors have stolen more than $200 million. This amount includes, but is not limited to, approximately $60 million of virtual currency from Alphapo and CoinsPaid on or about July 22, 2023, and approximately $100 million of virtual currency from Atomic Wallet on or about June 2, 2023.  

The FBI previously provided information to the public regarding the DPRK’s attacks against Harmony’s Horizon bridge and Sky Mavis’ Ronin Bridge and put out a cybersecurity advisory on TraderTraitor. In addition, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Lazarus Group in 2019

Private sector entities are encouraged to review the previously released Cyber Security Advisory on TraderTraitor and examine the blockchain data associated with the above-referenced virtual currency addresses and be vigilant in guarding against transactions directly with, or derived from, those addresses.  

The FBI will continue to expose and combat the DPRK’s use of illicit activities to generate revenue for the regime, including cybercrime and virtual currency theft. If you have any information to provide, please contact your local FBI field office or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov